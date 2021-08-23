WESTERLY — Westerly High's Brian Garcia became a better wrestler each successive year.
"He just added to his tool box. He kind of became an all-around wrestler. He got better on his feet in his sophomore year," Westerly coach Al Gaccione said. "He also got better offensively and defensively. He was also a very strong, sturdy wrestler. Other kids couldn't do much with him because he was so strong."
Garcia's work ethic paid off — he finished second at the state tournament in the 126-pound division to earn second-team All-State honors. The senior was also a first-team All-Division III selection.
Garcia posted a 14-2 record. His only loss at 126 pounds was in the state title bout.
"He accomplished all his goals through hard work on the mat," Gaccione said.
Senior Adam Gomez also earned first-team All-Division III recognition. Gomez post a 10-4 record at 170 pounds.
"He's another wrestler that has come a long way," Gaccione said. "He was undefeated in league dual meets. He was a little unorthodox, which I think benefited him. He was always trying funky moves that had us cringing, and we would be getting ready to yell at him not to do that and it would work. It was a good season for him."
Senior Alex Sisco was a first-team selection at 195 pounds. Sisco was 13-3 overall and finished fifth at the state meet
"He was basically a first-year senior. He did some offseason training at different clubs and he really brought a strong presence to the mat with his offseason work," Gaccione said. "He come in with a solid standing game and wrestled well from the neutral position.
"As the season progressed he learned to manipulate his energy. He finished fifth in the state, which is remarkable for essentially a first-year wrestler."
Senior Brendan Young was also a first-team All-Division III pick. Young was 7-5 at 220 pounds.
"This was just his second year and he improved significantly from last year," Gaccione said. "He moved up a weight class and did a good job."
Freshman Walter Peters was a second-team All-Division III selection at 152 pounds. Peters was 5-4. Freshman Kyle Andrews was also also second team at 160, as was Zach Tuck at 182. Andrews had a 4-3 record; Tuck, 8-4.
Westerly finished 5-2-2, which was good enough to win its league in Division III.
"We were ecstatic to have a season," Gaccione said. "We also got to wrestle Chariho in the first outdoor meet in state history and we won the division. It was a nice icing on the cake."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.