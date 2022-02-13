SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The win streak rolls on, and it has the University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team all by itself atop the Atlantic 10 standings.
The red-hot Rams beat Fordham 58-43 on Sunday afternoon for their 13th consecutive win. With fellow A-10 unbeaten Dayton losing earlier in the day, Rhody now holds sole possession of first place in the A-10 standings.
The win streak is tied for the nation’s longest.
“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” Dez Elmore said. “Coach stressed since the summer that this is what we’ve been working for. When the opportunity presented itself, we were ready for it.”
Sunday’s game began a huge week for the Rams, who will host Dayton on Wednesday. Fordham entered in third place in the A-10, with a history of dominance against URI, even as Rhody began to make its move in recent years. The Bronx Rams had won eight straight in the series and 13 of the last 14.
There was an obvious opportunity to flip the script this year, and Rhody came through with one of its best performances of the season. Fordham was limited to 29% shooting from the field — including a 22% clip after halftime — and made only five of 25 3-point attempts. The 43 points matched a season-low for Fordham. URI had a 32-16 cushion in points in the paint and out-rebounded Fordham 40-31.
“We’ve never beaten them since I’ve been here. They’re hard-nosed kids, they’re gritty, and they compete every minute on the floor. My hats off to them,” coach Tammi Reiss said. “But we showed up today. We showed up and we executed our game plan to perfection.”
Rhode Island’s defense sent Fordham to a pair of first-half droughts, a 3-minute stretch in the first quarter and a five-minute span in the second. Rhody led 19-15 after one quarter and added to it in the second.
After Fordham got within a point at 27-26, the hosts ended the half on a 7-0 run, keyed by backup point guard Yanni Hendley, who hit a 3-pointer and grabbed a steal to set up two Dolly Cairns free throws.
URI upped the lead to 12 in the third quarter before going cold. The defense didn’t let Fordham chip away much, though. And soon enough, the cold snap ended with a bang. Chanell Williams banked in a half-court shot at the third quarter buzzer to put Rhody up 47-35.
With that extra spark, Rhody scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter on buckets by Marie-Paule Foppossi and Elmore, and never looked back.
“I have never — and I’ve been a lot of places — been prouder of a group for coming together for a big game,” Reiss said. “I always worry a little bit when we’re playing somebody who’s below .500. Do I have to get them up? Do I have to get them ready. But big games, I was really relaxed today. My coaches were like, ‘What is wrong with you?’ I said, ‘I know they’re up. I know they’re ready. We’ve prepared them. Now they’ve got to go out and execute.’ And they executed to a T for 40 minutes.”
Elmore led the Rams with 16 points. Emmanuelle Tahane logged her seventh double-double of the season with 15 points and 16 rebounds. Williams added nine points and swiped five steals. Foppossi totaled eight points.
A crowd of 1,252 greeted the Rams and gave them a standing ovation as the final seconds ticked away.
Players and coaches paraded past the front row for high-fives before heading to the locker room, then signed autographs after the game as part of the program’s celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
“We’re undefeated at home, and I feel like today we had a much better crowd,” Tahane said. “Thanks to them for showing up and cheering us on. It meant a lot.”
“ I know the girls feed off it,” Reiss added. “As much as you think it’s just what’s on the court, you love that crowd energy. That was huge. I loved it. Thank you for everyone who came out and supported us today. Really special.”
Rhody is now 20-3, hitting the 20-win mark for just the third time in program history, another milestone in a season full of them. But the Rams hope there’s more to come, beginning with another marquee game on Wednesday against Dayton.
“They’re probably the most experienced team in the league,” Reiss said. “They’ve been together a long time. Great coaches. Offensively, they’re very, very good. It’s going to take a great defensive effort in order to beat them.”
