WESTERLY — The Kevin Woll Scholarship Award Committee is attempting to put together a complete list of past winners of the honor.
The list will be placed on a plaque in the Federico Gym foyer at Westerly High.
The committee has a list of those who received the school award from the classes of 1994 to 2022.
Anyone who knows honorees from 1966-1993 should contact Deanna Fallon at the school at 401-315-1540. Callers should provide the name of the honoree, year of graduation and maiden name.
The award celebrates the memory of Kevin Woll, class of 1965, who died in an accident at the end of his freshman year at URI.
