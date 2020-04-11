NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Amanda Regine and Bowen Baker both took different paths, but they arrived at the same place.
Regine and Baker are the school's CAS-CIAC scholar athletes of the year. Each school in Connecticut selects one girl and one boy to be recognized as that school's scholar-athlete.
Regine has played five different sports during her time at Wheeler, while Bowen has played the same three sports all four years.
Regine played volleyball all four years. She was a cheerleader for two years and did gymnastics for two years. She played softball for two years and then moved to lacrosse.
"To be a five-sport athlete is pretty incredible," Wheeler athletic director Ellen Turner said. "She had never played softball before. And in gymnastics she was a team of one. She went to Waterford for practice this year and to NFA last year.
"Those practices run late. So for her to be among those in the top ranking of the senior class academically is a big accomplishment."
Regine will be serving in the military after she graduates.
Turner, principal Kristen St. Germain and assistant principal Allison Reyes make the selections. Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to be considered.
Baker has been a contributor since his freshman season in soccer, basketball and baseball.
In soccer, he played goalie and was an All-ECC Division IV first-team selection twice and honorable mention once.
He was a first-team All-ECC Division IV selection in baseball twice and honorable mention once. He was honorable mention twice in basketball.
Baker will be playing baseball next season for Fairfield University.
"I consider him a true athlete. Baseball is his true love and he plays that year round. In basketball, he is a point guard even though that his not his natural position. He plays there because that is where we need him to play," Turner said.
Turner said also Baker brings more than his athletic ability to the sports he plays.
"He is a student of the game, which you don't see as much anymore. He understands the whole game. That is what sets him apart," Turner said.
Baker also ranks high academically in the senior class.
"He is going every season and he still maintains his grades. We have a lot of three-sports athletes, but to be able to do it in the classroom, too, is pretty special," Turner said.
In the past, all of the state's scholar-athletes are honored at a banquet at the Turf Club in Southington in early May. They receive certificates and plaques.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic the banquet has been canceled for this year.
