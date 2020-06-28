WESTERLY — Westerly High’s Sydney Federico has received the Providence Journal’s Honor Roll award.
The award is presented to the top student athlete recognizing academic and athletic achievement.
Each high school in the state is allowed to nominate one boy and one girl. The Journal then selects a boy and girl winner.
Federico has earned All-State honors 16 times in track during her time at Westerly. She was also an All-Division soccer player her junior year.
Federico will continue her running career at the University of Rhode Island.
The Journal first began recognizing a Honor Roll award winner for boys starting in 1927. The girls award was started in 1977. An award has been presented every year since except 2019. It was resumed this spring. The award also includes a scholarship.
Federico has primarily run sprints during her time at Westerly, including the 400, 200 and various relays. She was second-team All-State twice in the 300 during the indoor track season.
Federico will be enrolled in the Pharm-D program at URI. The program requires six years of schooling after which Federico will graduate with a doctorate in pharmacy. She hopes to work in an hospital or clinical setting one day.
Federico comes from a rich family tradition. Her great grandfather, Jim, was a legendary basketball coach at Westerly and is a member of the URI Hall of Fame as a player.
Her father, Jim, is a member of the Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame. He was an All-State football player and All-Division track athlete. Her uncle, Dave, was All-State in track at Westerly. He also ran at URI and has coached the Bulldogs to a school record eight state track titles.
Keith Kimberlin
