SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly's Nicole Scola has been inducted into the Prout Hall of Fame.
Scola was inducted during a ceremony on Nov. 21.
Scola, a 2013 Prout graduate, won the girls state individual golf tournament four times and was The Providence Journal's player of the decade.
Scola won the Rhode Island Women's Golf Association amateur title twice.
She played at Division I Quinnipiac University, where she was an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference first-team selection twice and rookie of the year in 2014.
Scola established more than 30 school records during her time with the Bobcats. She finished fourth at the 2015 MAAC championship, the highest finish ever for a Quinnipiac golfer.
Scola is a manager of strategic operations at Shields Health Solutions.
— Keith Kimberlin
