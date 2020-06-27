Track and field took a backseat to academics in Helena Hall-Thomsen's first year at Johns Hopkins University.
But you'd never know it by her results.
• Hall-Thomsen, the former Westerly High standout, was the Centennial Conference indoor champion in the 400 meters, helping the Blue Jays win their 10th straight conference title.
• She had the team's third-best time in both the 200 and 400 during the indoor season, and was a member of the 4x400 relay team that won the conference title with the Blue Jays' best time of the year.
• And she was one of 10 Blue Jays named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Mideast All-Region team, in the 400.
But for Hall-Thomsen, it was unsatisfactory. She said the struggles that come with being a college freshman mitigated her impact on the track.
"I was so focused on the surface of things and my performance, and it was so difficult, with being away from home, a harder course load and living alone," she said. "It was hard to accept that I'm not doing as well in sports right now but I'm growing in other areas."
Understand, Hall-Thomsen was a super achiever at Westerly High.
In her senior year, she was the state and New England champion during the indoor season in the 600, and an All-New England pick and state champ outdoors in the 400 who helped the Bulldogs to three consecutive state titles. She also graduated as the salutatorian of her class.
But at Johns Hopkins, Hall-Thomsen found there were many who worked just as hard as she did.
"Just seeing everyone else's work ethic within academics and sports was definitely humbling," she said. "But I was super happy to be around a lot of people who put their best into everything. Everybody helps each other out, and that's what makes our team so special."
Hall-Thomsen ran her best individual times at the NYU DIII Invitational on Jan. 31, a meet won by the Blue Jays. She was fourth overall in the 400 with a time of 59.53, just 0.13 off the school's freshman indoor record, and ninth in the 200 (26.71). Hall-Thomsen's time in the 400 made her just the eighth woman in Johns Hopkins history to break the one-minute mark.
At the Centennial Conference meet in Lancaster, Pa., on Feb. 29, she led a Johns Hopkins sweep of the 400 with a 1:00.02, and ran the second leg on the winning 4x400 relay team that finished in 4:04.49. The Blue Jays would go on to win the team title with a conference-record 262.25 points.
"The conference meet [was a highlight], not so much because I placed first, but in seeing so many of my teammates succeed and go on to nationals," Hall-Thomsen said. "It was really cool seeing that."
Hall-Thomsen noted that she benefited during the indoor season from weightlifting as part of her training, something she didn't do in high school.
"Injuries I had in high school, past problems, felt better because of increased strength through weightlifting," she said. "It was something I never considered as a solution."
Unfortunately for Hall-Thomsen and the Blue Jays, the NCAA Division III indoor championships scheduled for March 13-14 were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Also in early March, a week before the team's first outdoor meet, Hall-Thomsen learned the spring track and field season was being canceled and that the school was closing its doors, all due to COVID-19.
"A part of me anticipated the outdoor season was getting canceled," she said. "We had heard professors talking and there were rumors about school closing down, so part of me knew deep down that I'd get the email that we wouldn't be returning to campus and there'd be no sports, either."
Hall-Thomsen said she had conflicting emotions about the shutdown. She was happy to head home to Westerly and rejoin her family, but sad that she may have seen the last of senior teammates, including close friend and fellow sprinter Audrey Hazel, who lives in the Pacific Northwest.
"That was hard," she said.
Hall-Thomsen began her freshman year majoring in biomolecular engineering with a minor in computer science but dropped the minor because it couldn't fit into her schedule (she's going to add an entrepreneurship and management minor in the fall). And the concentration on her studies paid off: She posted a 3.62 GPA over the course of her first year. Further down the road, she hopes to get a master's degree in engineering and pursue a career in the pharmaceutical industry.
But first, there's her sophomore year in Baltimore, at Johns Hopkins.
"I definitely want to focus a little more on track," Hall-Thomsen said, adding that she'll be part of a big team so she won't lack for motivation. "This past year I was a little more focused on academics because of the difficulty of adjusting [to college life]. I wanted to make sure I was putting my all into my schoolwork. It's college, after all. It costs money."
