LINCOLN - The wait was worth it.
That wait - covering two days and just over 24 hours - culminated with Westerly National advancing to the championship round of the Rhode Island Little League (8-10) state baseball tournament with a 5-1 victory over Cumberland at Hien Field.
Play resumed Wednesday after rain forced the game to be suspended in the top of the fourth Tuesday with Westerly leading 5-0 with two outs and runners on the corners for Cumberland.
Wesley Bicknell took over on the mound in relief of Jaxon Gwaltney, who reached his pitch limit on Tuesday, and got of the jam by inducing a ground ball to Cassius Arnold, who tagged second base for the force.
Bicknell finished things out - throwing 2 1/3 innings - striking out one.
"The coaches and I went with Wesley knowing going in we were going to limit him to 35 pitches in case we needed him later in the week," Westerly coach Gerry Auth said. "We didn't think he's be able to get seven outs on 35 pitches.
"He threw strikes and our defense behind him played great."
Gavin Auth flashed some leather in the sixth inning with three outstanding defensive plays at shortstop to end the game.
Westerly got off to a quick start on Tuesday - scoring twice in the bottom of the first.
Gwaltney led off with a single and a defensive error on a bunt by Arnold put runners on second and third. Auth scored Gwaltney on a sacrifice fly to deep left and Bicknell brought home Arnold with a two-out single.
Cumberland threatened in the top of the third with runners on second and third with no outs.
Gwaltney got out of the inning unscathed, retiring the next three batters on a infield fly to first, line drive to second and a strikeout. He struck out four and allowed two hits over 3 2/3 innings.
"I was so impressed with Jaxon’s pitching performance," Coach Auth said. "We decided to go with him because in an elimination game we wanted one of our best athletes on the team with the ball in his hand.
"Jaxson responded with a great performance that gave us an opportunity to advance."
Westerly added to its lead with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Gwaltney singled with two outs and took second on a passed ball. Arnold followed with a bunt and was hit by the ball as he ran to first base.
Initially, Arnold was called out by the home plate umpire for being hit by the ball out of the batters box. Coach Auth questioned the call with the field umpire and after a brief conversation the call was overturned.
The second life paid dividends as Arnold singled to center to increase the lead to 3-0. Gavin Auth and Jack Harvey followed with singles and Bicknell added a two-run single giving Westerly a 5-0 advantage.
Westerly faced Cranston West on Thursday needing a victory to force a winner-take-all game on Friday night for the state title.
Cranston West edged Westerly, 5-3, Sunday in the winners bracket final.
The state champion advances to the Regionals in Cranston from August 4-12.
"We're looking forward to the opportunity to play Cranston again," Coach Auth said. "We match up well with them. It will be a good test for us. They're well coached and a very nice group."
