The Westerly Waverunners 14U softball game finished runner-up in the USA Softball state tournament the last weekend of June. The players and coaches are front, from left, Madison Mankoff and Dacia Gingerella; back, coach Duane Maranda, Avery Gingerella, Maddie Oliverio, Eden Hewes, Alison Maranda, Emma Prentiss, Ana Pearce, Eliza DuFour, Katelyn Arnold, Sophia Horton, Hannah LaMotte and assistant coaches Maranda Carreiro and John Gingerella. Madison Maguire was not available for the photo. | Photo courtesy Sarah Prentiss
