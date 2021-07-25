WESTERLY — Registration for the Westerly National Little League fall ball program will continue through Sunday.
Teams in the AAA through Senior divisions will be playing in travel leagues. Games will start in late August and continue through October.
Tee-ball and AA divisions will have an in-house program for the fall season. Practice starts Aug. 21 and the season concludes in mid-October.
To register visit the league's website, westerlynational.org and create a user account. Call Art Burton 401-479-6846 for more information.
