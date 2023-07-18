COVENTRY — Back in 1988, buying a movie ticket cost just over $4.
The average price of a gallon of gas was 96 cents while picking up a gallon of milk cost you $2.19.
It also was the last time, the Westerly National Little League program won a district championship.
That was until Monday night.
Jack Harvey allowed five hits in a complete-game performance on the mound and the Westerly 10U all-stars scored 12 unanswered runs to complete a 12-2 mercy-rule victory over Coventry at Paine Field for the District 3 championship.
“These kids have put in a lot of work at practice to get to this point,” Westerly coach Gerry Auth said. “We have a great group learning a lot about baseball this summer.
Our goal was to win districts after we fell short last year.”
Coventry jumped out to a 2-0 lead on three consecutive singles in the top of the first inning. Harvey escaped further damage as Westerly turned a double play to get out of the inning.
Westerly tied it in the second on a two-run single by Hudson Bowne that scored Luke Phillips (single) and Elijah Wilson (walk).
One inning later, Westerly took the lead for good.
The first three batters — Jaxon Gwaltney (walk), Cassius Arnold (hit by pitch) and Gavin Auth (single) — all reached safely. Gwaltney came home on a wild pitch, Harvey followed with an RBI sinle that scored Arnold, Wesley Bicknell drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Phillips came up big with a two-run single that gave Westerly a 6-2 lead.
And in the fourth, Westerly tacked on six more runs.
Nelson and Ethan Westervely singled to lead off the inning and a bunt single by Bowne loaded the bases with no outs.
Vito Gynther’s two-run single increased the lead to 8-2 and after Connor LaFlamme reloaded the bases with a bunt single, Gwaltney’s sacrifice fly made it 9-2.
Arnold singled to score Gynther and LaFlamme to make it 11-2 and Harvey singled down the left field line with two outs to score Arnold as Westerly walked things off to let the celebration begin.
Coventry had forced a decisive game for the championship with a 10-2 victory at Westerly on Saturday night.
“I’m so proud of this team and how they responded after the loss on Saturday,” Auth said. “Every single kid on this team had a positive impact on the outcome of this game.
“We have a great group of hard working boys who have sacrificed a lot of summer nights to earn this championship. I’m so proud of Jack (Harvey) and how he pitched tonight. He had a great game on the mound and at the plate.
I’m looking forward to see what this group can accomplish next.”
Next up is the four-team, double elimination state tournament that begins Saturday in Lincoln.
Westerly will face the District 2 champion at 3 p.m. Earlier in the day, the District 1 and 4 champions play at noon.
On Sunday, the two winners will play at 7:30 p.m. The survivor of the game moves into the championship round on Thursday.
The two losing teams from Day 1 play at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
That winner will face the loser of the winners bracket game on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
If a decisive game is needed, the state champion will be crowned on Friday night.
And for Westerly, winning the District 3 title will provide memories to last a lifetime.
“This means a lot for Westerly and the entire little league program,” Auth said. “Our pitching was outstanding this tournament led by Gavin Auth and Harvey. And tonight we had 11 out of 12 players either get a hit or score a run. It was a complete team effort. And I’m so happy for these boys nd their families who have supported us this tournament.
“I’m so happy for these boys and their families who have supported us this tournament.”
