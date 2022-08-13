WESTERLY — The 1950 Westerly team that qualified for the Little League World Series was honor during a ceremony at the Westerly Armory on Thursday.
Five players from the team, John Garofalo, Salvatore Augeri Sr., Charles Sposato, Billy Lazarek and Roy Bailey attended the event.
The team is the only one from Westerly to ever make the World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.