WESTERLY — Westerly High's Sydney Federico and Rocco Cillino each received the Kevin Woll Award this year.
The award is presented to graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, performance in the classroom and athletic recognition on the state level. The award celebrates the memory of Kevin Woll, Class of 1965, who died in an accident at the end of his freshman year at the University of Rhode Island.
For the past 55 years, a committee of teachers, coaches and administrators have selected the honorees, both male and female. They receive a scholarship and a blazer in the Navy blue or white of Westerly High.
Jack Carson, who was a friend and teammate of Woll's, and James Murano are trustees of the Woll fund.
Federico was an All-State performer in track and field, and Cillino was All-State in football. They will both be participating in their sports at URI in the fall.
— Sun staff
