Westerly High’s Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its most recent class on Friday at the Haversham restaurant. The inductees are, front, from left, Elizabeth Harrington Ayala, Debra Godbout, Charles Holdredge and Trish Rosso; back, Austin Cilley, Jeremy Octeau, Kevin Conway and Jack Wulforst, standing in for his son, the late John Wulforst. | Photo courtesy of Stephen Cersosimo Granite Photo inc.