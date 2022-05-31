Westerly athletes competing at the collegiate level were recognized in a ceremony Wednesday at the school. They are, from left, Greg Gorman, Bryant University; Luke Marley, Bryant University; Jake SerraClemson; Carly Chretien, Keiser University; Nick Cozzolino, Stone Hill; Hunter Armitage, Dean University, Dean Pons Jr., Rhode Island College; Brayden Champlin, Husson University and Xavier Webster, UMass Dartmouth. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun
