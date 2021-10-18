The 2020 Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame class was inducted during a ceremony at the Haversham House in Westerly on Friday. The inductees are, front, from left, Andrew Springer, Amanda Barelli, Meredith Ward and James V. Capizzano; back, from left, John Spears, brother of the late inductee Joseph Spears, Aaron Simmons, Robert Mahl II and J. David Smith. | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun
