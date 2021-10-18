The Westerly High School Athletics Department held its 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame Night, postponed last year due to COVID, on Friday evening, October 16, 2021, at the Haversham House in Westerly. The 2020 inductees are, back row left to right; Joseph Spears, son of the late Joseph C. Spears (1991), Aaron Simmons (1993), Robert R. Mahl II (1978), J. David Smith (1973), and front row left to right; Andrew Springer (2009), Amanda Barelli (2001), Meredith Ward (2008), and James V. Capizzano (1959). | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun.

