By Rich Zalusky
Sun Sports Editor
WESTERLY — Westerly High senior captain Luke Nelson recalled back to his freshman year in the locker room seeing all the pictures on the wall.
Pictures from about 10 years earlier showing what a turf field would look like on the high school football field.
Now, three years later, in his final season with the Bulldogs, turf has become a reality.
“We’re all super-excited being the first team to ever play on turf at Westerly,” Nelson said following practice on Tuesday at Salvatore J. Augeri Field. “We’re all proud to not just be on it, but to defend it.
“I love turf honestly. It’s a faster, better and cleaner game on turf.”
Westerly will have its opportunity to take in the atmosphere of “Friday Night Lights” on turf tonight in the season opener against Chariho.
“It’s great to see this all come to fruition,” Westerly first-year head coach Ron Sposato said. “It’s been in the works for like it seems forever.
“Now, to see it finished and to be able to use it along with all the other student athletes at the high school, is pretty exciting.”
Sposato remembers the big push for turf back around a decade ago. Even though it didn’t happen at that point in time, he knew that it would happen at some point.
“I didn’t know how long it would eventually take,” Sposato said. “I’m sure glad that we have it ready to go for all of the sports programs to use it.
“This is great for the youth of Westerly.”
Nelson, along with fellow senior captain Mark Garafola, talked about how in their previous seasons the wear and tear of playing on the grass field would take its toll.
Nelson remembered one Thanksgiving Day game against Stonington where there was just water and dirt all over the place.
“It was the Turkey Day dirt,” Nelson said.
“There would just be a strip of dirt in-between the hashes about a couple inches deep,” Garafola said. “It was just real bad.”
Garafola is looking forward to what is ahead.
“Playing under the lights, on the turf, it’s just a big deal,” Garafola said. “It’s super-exciting. What a big improvement since being on the practice field (on the) grass quad.
“The turf is good quality as well. They did a good job on it.”
Over the course of Tuesday’s practice — which started on the quad while the boys soccer team was out on the turf — work was still being done. The goal posts on the end of the field closer to the scoreboard were being installed.
Sposato said they had been out on the field since preseason practice started on Aug. 14 about twice per week.
Nelson and Garafola both said things have been going well during the preseason.
Lessons were learned when they went to a football camp in Niantic, Conn., at Camp Nett and faced Bloomfield. The Warhawks were the Connecticut Class S runner-up in the last two seasons.
“It was definitely a learning experience,” Garafola said. “We knew the things that we had to fix.”
Both Garafola and Nelson said they both thought things went well last week during a preseason game against North Kingstown.
“Our line did a good job keeping our freshman quarterback [Landon Husereau] safe and not getting hit,” Nelson said.
“And he [Landon] did a good job getting the ball out quickly. As a wide receiver you want to see that.”
Prior to tonight’s game against Chariho, there will be a dedication ceremony to herald the opening of the new field.
Kickoff is expected to be around 7:10.
“What adds to tonight’s game is playing a Chariho, a nice rival that’s close to us,” Sposato said. “It’s the perfect team for us to play our first home game on our new field against.”
