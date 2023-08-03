WESTERLY - The Division II state champions recognized several individual members at its annual award picnic earlier this month.
The following team members received awards.
Freshman of the Year: Henry Kenyon.
Kenyon won the 500 freestyle at the state championship meet and was third in the 200 freestyle. He also was part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay squad.
Most Improved: Matt Horton
Horton placed fourth at the state championship meet in the 100 butterfly - in his first year on the team and had never swimmed competitively.
Co-MVPs: Luke Donato and Jack Kenyon.
Both were dominant in the pool all winter long - winning multiple First and Second team all-division awards from the Rhode Island Interscholastic League. The duo were separated by 1/2 point in scoring.
"Both Luke and Jack were stacked against Division champions in order to win dual meets," Westerly coach Thomas Weismuller said. "Both swam exceptionally well and boosted morale with wins or extremely close races. On each occasion they raised the team's level with an inspirational effort.
"We never had two swimmers equally deserving, so we chose to issue two awards."
Sportsmanship Award: Luke Donato
Awarded for outstanding character, exceptional maturity and true sportsmanship throughout a swimming career.
Last week, the Westerly Town Council recognized the team for its Division II championship, the second in program history and first since 2016.
