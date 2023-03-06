WESTERLY — Westerly High athletic director Jamey Vetelino and baseball coach Ron Sposato have been honored by the Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Administrators' Association (RIIAAA).
Vetelino was named the athletic director of the year and Sposato was selected as the male coach of the year by the organization. They will both be recognized during a banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on April 5 starting at 5:45 p.m.
Vetelino has been athletic director at Westerly since 2004.
"He is one of the hardest-working people in our school. He does a tremendous amount of prep work and most people don't see that part of it," Westerly High principal Michael Hobin said. "We have a standing staff meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m. and he never misses it even though he might have been at the school late the night before. He takes his job very seriously. He knows the expectations of all his constituents and does a great job of being there for our athletes."
Vetelino said being organized is one of keys to his job. He also said athletics play an important role in the school. Vetelino was an All-New England track athlete during his time at Westerly.
"I think athletics and academics go hand in hand in the growth of being a community member," Vetelino said. "Being part of an athletic program taught me skills I didn't get in the classroom but helped me in the classroom."
Vetelino said his classroom experiences also helped him as an athlete.
"When you learn to learn, you can put you mind to anything — athletics, your job and serving the community," Vetelino said.
Vetelino said bringing everything together for games and events can be stressful. But once the games begin it is his favorite part of his job.
"I love going to the games and watching kids compete," Vetelino said.
Other athletic directors in the state voted for the award.
"I am thrilled that the people I work with across the state think enough of me to honor me with this award," Vetelino said. "I've never been a huge fan of individual awards, but it's nice to know what the other ADs think of my work."
Sposato, who was recently named football coach at the school, guided the Bulldogs to the Division II baseball championship last spring. It was Westerly's first baseball title in 30 years.
In addition to winning the award from the athletic directors association, Sposato was named the RIIL baseball coach of the year.
"It's very well deserved," Vetelino said. "I'm really proud of the way I've seen him grow as a coach over the years. I'm really excited for him and our baseball and football programs. He is really coming into his own as a coach."
Sposato agreed that he has grown as a coach.
"It was more communicating expectations to players about what can and can't happen," Sposato said. "My expectations of what we want to do are much clearer."
Sposato's first year as baseball coach was in 2015 when the Bulldogs finished 1-18. Last season the Bulldogs were 25-5.
Sposato said he strives to improve every year as a coach.
"We've learned new drills and new ways to practice. And we are improving on things we are already doing. Every single year I think I have grown as a coach," Sposato said. "I've tried to instill in our players that we have to get better every year."
