WESTERLY — The banquet for the 2021 inductees of the Westerly High School Athletic Hall of Fame will take place on Friday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at The Haversham restaurant.
Tickets or reservations may be made by calling Deanna Fallon, (401) 315-1501, at the school.
The inductees are Jimmy Capizzano, Robert Mahl, David Smith, Aaron Simmons, Amanda-Sammataro-Borelli, Meredith Ward, Andrew Springer and Joey Spears.
— Sun staff
