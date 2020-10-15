WESTERLY — Westerly High has made some adjustments to soccer games scheduled at Augeri Field on Saturday partly due to an issue with lights at the field.
Two light towers are no longer working, according to an email from athletic director Jamey Vetelino. He said the towers should be repaired "some point down the line." The school is considering renting portable lights until that happens.
Westerly was scheduled to host Chariho in a boys soccer game at 7 p.m. on Saturday That game has now be moved to 4:15 p.m.
Westerly's girls team was scheduled to host Prout at 11 a.m. That game has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. as Prout students will be taking the SATs Saturday morning.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.