It was quite the season for the Westerly Youth Soccer Association’s girls 12U soccer team.
One that ended with a state championship.
And quite a performance in the title game by Jayana Konturas.
Konturas scored all five goals - in a heavy rainstorm - at Colt State Park in Bristol as Westerly defeated No. 2 seed Burrillville Glocester, 5-2, in the championship game on June 24.
Coached by Chaltiere Costa and Charles Holland, Westerly finished 7-1 during the regular season and received a bye in the opening round as the No.1 seed.
Westerly advanced to the championship round with a 2-1 victory over No.4 seed Seekonk in the semifinals on June 19. Seekonk had advanced to the semis with a 4-1 win over No.5 Jamestown on June 13 in the quarterfinals.
Burrillville Glocester edged North Smithfield, 1-0, in its semifinal victory on June 19.
Top scorers throughout the season for Westerly were Konturas, Elie Bowne, Natalie Martin, Erin Costa and Kara Saglio. Mia Rustico was a standout in goal - making numerous saves over the course of the season and state tournament.
