LINCOLN - It was quite a run.
One that had the Westerly 10U all-stars, thisclose to forcing a decisive game for the state tournament title.
Cranston West just came up big when it mattered the most.
Kameron Monahan hit a two-run, two-out double in a six-run top of the seventh inning for Cranston West in a 6-0 victory over Westerly at Randy Hein Field to win the 8-10 year-old Little League state championship for the third consecutive year.
"We had a great run," Westerly coach Gerry Auth said. "It came down to one or two little things - small ball and defense - where Cranston executed a little bit better. Kudos to them."
Westerly, the District 3 champions, had an opportunity to win it in the bottom of the sixth.
Ethan Westervelt led off with a single and moved to second on a Hudson Bowne sacrifice bunt.
Westervelt remained at second as Cranston West got out of the inning to force extra innings with a pair of strikeouts.
The first from Kameron Monahan before Nazlin Benzan came on in relief to retire the final batter of the sixth.
Cranston West, the District 1 champions, got things going in the top of the seventh - loading the bases with no outs - with an infield single, error and walk.
Following a RBI single that opened the scoring, Brooklyn Bank stole home with one out to give Cranston a 2-0 lead.
Back-to-back walks increased Cranston's lead to 3-0 before Benzan singled and Monahan followed with his double for a 6-0 advantage.
Cassius Aronld reached on an infield single for Westerly with one out in the seventh. Benzan retired the final two batters to seal the win.
Cranston West - which has won all seven games it has played - in the district and state tournament will host the Eastern Regionals beginning on Saturday, Aug. 4.
Westerly had opportunities to break through in the third and fourth innings.
Bowne (walk) and Vito Gynther (single) reached in the third with two outs and in the fourth, Gavin Auth doubled with two outs.
Auth threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings for Westerly before reaching the 80-pitch limit, allowing two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
