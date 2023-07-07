NORTH KINGSTOWN - It was another dominating performance on the mound Thursday night for Westerly National in District 3 tournament play.
Gavin Auth and Jack Harvey combined on a no-hitter for Westerly in its 11-0 victory in five innings over North Kingstown at Wilson Park.
Auth - who pitched a complete-game with 10 strikeouts on Monday night in a 12-2 win over Warwick - threw the first three innings while Harvey came on in relief for the final two innings for Westerly (2-0) in the the mercy-rule shortened five-inning game.
Wesley Bicknell had a two-run single and Cassius Arnold added a RBI single as Westerly jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead. Arnold also had a run-scoring single in the fourth.
Jaxon Gwaltney, Arnold, Auth and Elijah Nelson each had two hits for Westerly while Gwaltney, Arnold and Auth scored two runs.
Luke Phillips, Hudson Browne and Harvey had strong defensive plays in the victory.
Westerly will host Coventry Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Trombino Sports Complex.
