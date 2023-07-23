LINCOLN - Deuces were wild for Westerly Little League 10U All-Star Gavin Auth Saturday in the first round of the Rhode Island State Tournament.
Auth collected two hits, two RBI, scored two runs and made two rare 6-6-3 groundball double plays at shortstop in Westerly's 9-8 victory over Barrington.
But his biggest deuce came late when he relieved on the mound to get the last two outs and preserve the one-run victory in the four-team, double-elimination tourney.
Barrington scored four runs in the top of the sixth on a couple of hits and walks along with two errors to come within a run. With the bases loaded, Auth relieved and induced a flyout to right. The next batter hit a liner to center field which was dropped, allowing two runs to score.
"I was so nervous when I came in," the younger Auth said. "This is the state tournament and we've never felt pressure like this. But I knew I had to throw strikes."
Auth recorded a strikeout to end the game and leave the tying and go-ahead runs on base for the District 3 champs. In the four-team states, the champion can go 3-0 to win, meaning the winner of tonight's winners-bracket final between Westerly and Cranston West needs just one more victory.
Cranston West defeated Cumberland in the first game on Saturday, 9-7.
Sunday's winners-bracket loser plays Tuesday evening. The winner advances to the championship game Thursday at 6:30 p.m with an if necessary game Friday evening. All games are at Lincoln.
"Gavin did a little bit of everything today," said Gerry Auth, a former Westerly standout slugger and pitcher and Division I college player at Hofstra. "He was special in the field and had a big day at the plate. He also closed but is eligible to pitch Sunday.
"We didn't play our best game, but we made plays when he needed to and represented our town well."
Auth's first groundball double play ended the first inning. Westerly responded with three in the first, taking advantage of wild pitching and using "small ball" offense against Barrington starter Owen Ayers, a hard thrower who was relieved after five batters. Jaxon Gwaltney led off with a walk, was sacrifice-bunted to second by Cassius Arnold and moved to third on a wild pitch. Auth's fielder's choice drove him home.
Jack Harvey walked and stole second. Wes Bicknell's single to left drove in Auth and Harvey.
Barrington came right back to score four in the second thanks to two walks, two errors and a couple of defensive plays that were not made that went for hits for fielder's choices. Harvey, who started on the mound and endured for four innings, got out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.
Westerly tied it up with a run in the second.
Ethan Westervelt walked and eventually scored on Connor Laflamme's two-out single.
Auth's second double play, where he fielded a hard grounder up the middle, stepped on second and fired to first ended Barrington's third.
"We've been working on that play in practice," shortstop Auth said. "There aren't many groundball doubleplays in Little League."
In Westerly's third, Auth singled, Harvey walked and both scored on Kevin Lamb's towering triple which carried 20 feet over the left fielder's head.
Westerly added three runs in the fourth to lead, 9-4, taking advantage of Hudson Bowne and Arnold reaching safely on bunts.
Auth added an RBI single to cap the scoring in the frame.
"Bunting is a big part of how I coach Little League," coach Auth said. "We teach all aspects of the game, putting the ball in play and forcing teams to play defense."
Bicknell, who pitched a scoreless fifth, allowed hits to Will Coutant and Sebastian Hyams in the sixth, with a couple of errors and walks that beckoned Auth to finish out.
"It's always nice to win when you don't play your best," coach Auth said. "We're happy to get the win."
