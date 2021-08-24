WESTERLY — Jared Coon of Pawcatuck broke five world records during the masters Pan Am weightlifting event in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 7.
Coon finished first in the snatch with 317 pounds, the clean and jerk with 381. He post the top total weight of 697 pounds.
Coon, who owns and operates Westerly CrossFit, broke three Pan Am records and one American record. He was named the best lifter in the 40-44 age group.
Coon also finished first in the master's world event in May with lifts of snatch (312), clean and jerk (374) and total (686). The event was a virtual meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.