WESTERLY — Matthew Walker was the top male finisher - for the second consecutive week and fourth time this summer - Wednesday in the final Tom McCoy Fun Run 5K in a time of 16:16.
Matthew DeVillers followed in second in 16:48 and Austin Thorpe placed third in 17:37..
Erin vonHousen won the women’s division in 19:09, with Kate Johnston second in 20:56 and Meriden Alge third in 21:30.
In the kids’ division (1/3-mile), Max Morrone was first among boys in 2:07, Andrew Martin was second in 2:23 and Mason Reeves was third in 2:34.
Brynn Reeves was the top girl in 2:19 with Caroline Leggett close behind in second in 2:20. Eden Browne took third (2:30).
