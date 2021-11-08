EXETER — Hannah Jackson had nine kills and 13 digs as the Chariho High girls volleyball team topped Exeter-West Greenwich, 3-0, in the Division II quarterfinals Monday night.
Fifth-seeded Chariho won by set scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-21.
Jenna Loring had four aces, eight digs and five assists. Lexi Cole contributed 12 digs and 15 assists.
No. 4 EWG finished the season 14-6.
Chariho advanced to the semifinals on Thursday against top-seeded West Warwick at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
