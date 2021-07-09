WOOD RIVER JCT. — The 2021 Chariho Volleyball Summer Skills Camp will be held at the Chariho High School gymnasium on July 27-29.
There are two sessions each day, one for all students in Grades 6-8, the other for girls in Grades 9-12. The cost for the clinic is $20 for one day, $40 for two and $55 for all three days.
The coaches for the camp are Chariho High girls coach and boys assistant Kathryn McGeehan and boys coach and girls assistant Shawn Cole.
For preregistration information for this USA Volleyball-sponsored event, email kathymcgeehan@yahoo.com or shawn.cole@chariho.k12.ri.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.