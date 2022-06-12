PROVIDENCE — Not every story gets the ending it deserves.
The Westerly High boys volleyball team worked its way to the precipice of a storybook ending during Saturday’s Division II volleyball finals against unbeaten Mount St. Charles. That hard work gave way to heartbreak.
Top-seeded Mount (20-0) claimed its first D-II title since 2010, by downing the Bulldogs in a back-and-forth five-set affair, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 15-8. The Bulldogs trailed 9-1 in the fourth set, and 2-1 in overall sets, before staging a heady comeback that forced the decisive fifth set.
“The four seniors I have just pulled it together,” coach Erinn Beal said. “Jackson Ogle carried us through that entire [fourth] game, really.
“It’s heartbreaking, honestly. They worked really hard to build the Westerly boys volleyball program and I just felt like we were the better team.They really deserved it.”
Ogle wasn’t his normal dominant self until the fourth set rolled around. The senior middle hitter accumulated a staggering 10 kills in the fourth set alone, erasing an eight-point deficit on the scoreboard and putting the Bulldogs one set away from their first-ever volleyball title.
Fellow senior Marcus Haik tallied the final two points in what was a 24-13 run to end the fourth. The Mount side of the net had zero answer for Ogle’s hitting.
After his first three kills of the set, Mount attempted to stem the tide with a timeout. Ogle came out of that break by smashing home three consecutive kills that put his team within a point.
“Jackson, I really believe him to be the best middle in the division,” Beal said. “You really can’t stop him. He gets a touch on everything.”
The Bulldogs found themselves 15 points away from history, but seemed to run out of gas as the epic match wore on.
The sweltering temperatures inside the Murray Center didn’t do them any favors. Mount had a deep bench that they could cycle in and out, while the Bulldogs easily had the smallest squad of any of the six teams in the championship round.
“They were exhausted,” Beal said. “I saved my timeouts literally just to give them a break.
“I think they were tired, but I have Division I basketball players. They’re used to it. They’re almost all three-sport athletes. They wouldn’t come out if I didn’t want them to. That was the most people I’ve played all year. I usually only play the six. Added in the back row to give them some help.”
The Bulldogs led early in the fifth set, but that exhaustion crept in, slowly but surely. Beal used a timeout with her team facing a 9-5 deficit, and Ogle again responded by slamming home a pair of spikes. Two points was the closest they would get, as Mount ended the bout on a 5-0 run.
Earlier in the match, the Bulldogs capitalized on some uncharacteristic mistakes by Mount to take a 1-0 set lead. A normally efficient Mount team had six service errors in the first set alone, more than enough of a cushion for Ogle and his teammates to take the opening set.
Strong hitting by Dante Wilk and Romello Hamelin offset the slow start by Ogle.
Two straight set losses, and a 9-1 deficit to start the fourth made it look like the Bulldogs weren’t quite ready for primetime. They squashed that narrative like an Ogle spike into the hardcourt.
“They played phenomenal,” Beal said. “Only got to the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, last year. Now we’re second in the division. It’s gonna be a tough ride home for these guys.”
Ogle finished with 24 kills and nine digs. Haik had nine kills and 19 digs. Wilk contributed 13 kills, 13 digs and 21 assists. Hunter Armitage had 22 assists and eight digs. Hamelin had 14 kills and Brian Allen 12.
The bitter taste of defeat should give way to an appreciation for just how much these young men accomplished this season.
Using a regular rotation of just six players, the Bulldogs won 13 regular-season division matches and took a Mount team that was Division I champions in 2018 to five sets in the title round.
Third-seeded Westerly finished 15-6 for its first winning campaign since the undefeated 2003 season. Three of the losses were to Mount.
“I’m glad we forced them to play volleyball and got them out of their comfort zone,” Beal said. “They love it. That’s why I do it. Now they love [volleyball], and they’re all going to be playing it somewhere else next year on top of what they usually do. That makes me really proud.”
