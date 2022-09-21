WOOD RIVER JCT. — Coventry defeated Chariho High, 2-1, in a unified volleyball match on Tuesday.
Coventry won the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22. Chariho won the third set, 25-19.
— Keith Kimberlin
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 6:12 pm
