WOOD RIVER JCT. — Cranston East defeated Chariho High, 2-0, in the semifinals of the Division III unified volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
Cranston East won by set scores of 25-21 and 26-24. The loss ended the season for Chariho.
Cranston East will next play in the Division III finals Sunday at La Salle Academy at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
