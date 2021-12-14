GIRLS
FITCH 31, STONINGTON 38
Stonington (53)
Anne Drago 7 1-2 16, Emily Obrey 2 0-0 4, Gabby Dimock 5 0-4 12, MacKenzie Pettegrow 0 1-2 1, Rory Risley 0 0-0 0, Sophia Fernholz 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 2-8 38.
Stonington 13 8 10 7 — 38
Fitch 9 5 13 14 — 41
3-point field goals: Stonington (4) — Dimock 2, Drago, Fernholz. Rebounds: Stonington (33) — Dimock 10, Fernholz 8, Risley 7, Pettegrow 5, Obrey 2, Drago.
——–
PLAINFIELD 39, WHEELER 26
Wheeler (26)
Addie Hauptmann 4 1-4 9, Sklyar Morgan 3 0-0 6, Marissa Perkins 1 1-4 4, Maddie Perkins 1 0-0 2, Hayden Bresnan 1 0-0 3, Michelle Macina 1 0-0 2, Katie Pierce 0 0-0 0, Mykenzie Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 208 26.
Wheeler 5 9 4 8 — 26
Plainfield 11 7 13 8 — 39
3-point field goals: Wheeler (2) — Bresnan, Perkins. Rebounds: Wheeler (35) — Mad. Perkins 9, Hauptmann 8, Morgan 8, Macina 2, Pierce 2.
——–
BOYS
WESTERLY 46, BARRINGTON 35
Westerly (46)
Jesse Samo 4 1-2 10, Dante Wilk 5 0-0 11, Romello Hamelin 3 1-3 7, Marcus Haik 1 0-0 3, Lance Williams 0 0-0 0, Andrew Plumpton 0 0-0 0, Jackson Ogle 5 0-0 10, Ben Gorman 1 0-0 2, Brayden Chiaradio 1 2-2 4. Totals: 20 4-7 47.
Westerly 15 13 6 12 — 46
Barrington 2 8 9 16 — 35
3-point field goals: Westerly (3) — Haik, Samo, Wilk. Rebounds: Westerly (32) — Haik 11, Ogle 7, Gorman 5, Hamelin 3, Samo 3, Chiaradio, Plumpton, Williams.
