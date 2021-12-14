GIRLS

FITCH 31, STONINGTON 38

Stonington (53)

Anne Drago 7 1-2 16, Emily Obrey 2 0-0 4, Gabby Dimock 5 0-4 12, MacKenzie Pettegrow 0 1-2 1, Rory Risley 0 0-0 0, Sophia Fernholz 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 2-8 38.

Stonington 13 8 10 7 — 38

Fitch 9 5 13 14 — 41

3-point field goals: Stonington (4) — Dimock 2, Drago, Fernholz. Rebounds: Stonington (33) — Dimock 10, Fernholz 8, Risley 7, Pettegrow 5, Obrey 2, Drago.

——–

PLAINFIELD 39, WHEELER 26

Wheeler (26)

Addie Hauptmann 4 1-4 9, Sklyar Morgan 3 0-0 6, Marissa Perkins 1 1-4 4, Maddie Perkins 1 0-0 2, Hayden Bresnan 1 0-0 3, Michelle Macina 1 0-0 2, Katie Pierce 0 0-0 0, Mykenzie Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 208 26.

Wheeler 5 9 4 8 — 26

Plainfield 11 7 13 8 — 39

3-point field goals: Wheeler (2) — Bresnan, Perkins. Rebounds: Wheeler (35) — Mad. Perkins 9, Hauptmann 8, Morgan 8, Macina 2, Pierce 2.

——–

BOYS

WESTERLY 46, BARRINGTON 35

Westerly (46)

Jesse Samo 4 1-2 10, Dante Wilk 5 0-0 11, Romello Hamelin 3 1-3 7, Marcus Haik 1 0-0 3, Lance Williams 0 0-0 0, Andrew Plumpton 0 0-0 0, Jackson Ogle 5 0-0 10, Ben Gorman 1 0-0 2, Brayden Chiaradio 1 2-2 4. Totals: 20 4-7 47.

Westerly 15 13 6 12 — 46

Barrington 2 8 9 16 — 35

3-point field goals: Westerly (3) — Haik, Samo, Wilk. Rebounds: Westerly (32) — Haik 11, Ogle 7, Gorman 5, Hamelin 3, Samo 3, Chiaradio, Plumpton, Williams.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.