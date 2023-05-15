WESTERLY — When most people in their 50s get a knee replacement, they hope to be able to walk more freely. Marie Labriola of Westerly had greater ambition than that after her surgery in 2022 ... quite a bit more.
Labriola continued competing in her athletic passion of triathlons after facing the knife and came back better than ever.
Last month, she took three seconds and a third in four events in the 55-59 age group at the USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships in Irving, Texas.
"I competed in one race in 2021 and barely finished the run," Labriola said. "I had knee replacement in October of '21 and came back able to compete at a pace I never imagined to be possible again."
Eight months after surgery, Labriola, a real estate investor, finished sixth in the World Championship Triathlon Sprint in Montreal. She has maintained an elite level, repeating as a world-championship qualifier, this time as part of a relay with three other local triathletes from the Mystic-Stonington area.
Labriola joined training teammates Brent Wiltshire of Mystic, Melanie Diamanti of Stonington and Jay Joseph of Stonington to compete in the Mixed Relay Triathlon. The foursome earned a spot in the World Triathlon Championship Finals in Spain in 2024.
While many in their 50s are getting into pickleball, cornhole or golf, these four are running, bicycling and swiimming for over three hours straight.
"Why do we do it?" Labriola asked. "It keeps us young."
The championships in Texas were a five-day event and featured a sprint (750-meter swim, 19.2-mile cycling circuit and 5K run). There were also aquathons (run-swim), aquabikes (run-swim) and duathlons (run-bike-swim).
"I was a soccer player at Ithaca College and eventually kept active by running and becoming interested in triathlons," Labriola said. "I've been athletic most of my life. It's a preference of wanting to be part of a healthy lifestyle."
Labriola finished second in the super sprint duathlon in 22:55, finished the aquabike at No. 2 in 1:34.21 and completed the sprint triathlon in 1:13.37, which placed second.
Wiltshire has been on a roll as well. He finished fourth in the prestigious Oceanside Half Ironman (swim, cycling, half marathon run) in the same month as the triathlon nationals in Texas. He listed the mixed relay triathlon in Texas as his proudest achievement.
"Triathlon is an individual sport where you race against yourself," Withshire said. "But it is the camaraderie of the team that drives your success."
That bond started when the Mystic Multisport formed about 10 years ago to give triathletes a common training club.
"I don't consider triathlon to be grueling," Wiltshire said. "The races are painful but fun at the same time. Even though the preparations are exhausting, I look forward to training with friends and pushing myself to improve."
Diamanti agreed that the team aspect of the relay offered a new dynamic to multisport competition.
“The support, encouragement and acceptance of team members at all abilities is what makes us a good team," Diamanti said. "We’re an extended family. One who always has each other’s back. One that encourages the next step, even when the next step seems impossible.”
