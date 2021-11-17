CHARLESTOWN — Chris Garvin of Kingston topped the field in the Li'l Rhody Runaround Trail Race on Sunday.
Garvin finished the 8-mile race with a time of 46:31. Jason Reilly of East Greenwich was second in 46:49. Megan Horn of Providence was the first female runner across the line, placing 12th in 56:33.
Justin Bentley of Ashaway was the first local runner across the line in 51:21, good for fifth. Nick Alge of Hopkinton was sixth in 51:40.
Jennifer Massengale of Mystic was the first local female, placing 37th in 1:07:02.
The next eight local male runners were Jonathan Hammett, Charlestown (ninth, 55:32), Matt Sweeney, Westerly (17th, 57:56), Kevin Murphy, Pawcatuck (20th, 1:00:59), Justin Pearce, North Stonington (21st, 1:01:24), Paul Collette, Stonington (38th, 1:07:08), Josh Harwell, Mystic (41st, 1:07:38), Bryan Tedesco, Hope Valley (42nd, 1:08:10) and Robert Burdick, Westerly (49th, 1:11:02).
The next eight local female finishers were Heather Alge, Hopkinton (45th, 1:10:22), Lori Iskander, Charlestown (58th, 1:14:04), Susan Berlam, Pawcatuck (64th, 1:15:13), Carol Ann Gray, Pawcatuck (70th, 1:18:07), Lisa Menard-Manlove, Ashaway (90th, 1:27:07), Louise Murphy, Wyoming (100th, 1:30:48), Stef Grant, Hopkinton (101st, 1:31:17) and Betty-Lou Goodwin, Charlestown (111th, 1:52).
The event had 115 finishers.
Westerly's Jeff Walker won the 4-mile race in 24:33. Eric Burgjohann of Coventry was second in 25:30.
Brittany Richer Ahnrud of Hope Valley was the first female finisher, placing sixth in 29:26.
The next four local male finishers were Tommy Bousquet, Westerly (third, 25:36), Thomas Oldendorf, Mystic (fifth, 27:57), Rick Delicato, Westerly (ninth, 30:48) and Mike Boumenot, Pawcatuck (13th, 31:53).
The next four local female finishers were Amanda Browne, Westerly (27th, 39:38), Annie Campbell, Charlestown (30th, 40:27), Meriden Alge, Hopkinton (33rd, 42:07) and Finley Campbell (34th, 42:08).
The event had 54 runners.
Both races were sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
