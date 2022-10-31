WESTERLY — Old Lyme's Brendan Atkins topped the field in the 10-mile Grills Trail Race on Saturday.
Atkins competed the Grills Preserve course in 1:08:48. Westerly's Jeff Walker was second in 1:09:05.
Pamela Lezaetas, of Wakefield, was the first female finisher, in 1:28:07, placing 14th overall. Westerly's Clorice Reinhardt was the top local female finisher, placing 18th in 1:32:22.
The next four local male finishers among the 37 runners were Nick Alge, Hopkinton (fourth, 1:10:56), Matt Sweeney, Westerly (seventh, 1:14:34), Renz Buhawe, Westerly (20th, 1:32:57) and Michael Crutchley, North Stonington (26th, 1:42:02).
Hopkinton's Heather Alge was the other local female finisher, placing 28th in 1:53:47.
Some of the race course was in Hopkinton.
A 6.2-mile race also took place on Saturday at the same site.
Kingston's Chris Garvin finished first in 39:55. Westerly's Tommy Bousquet was second in 44:09.
Hope Valley's Emily Lynch was the first female finisher, placing 17th overall in 58:49.
The next four local male finishers were Jonathan Hammett, Charlestown (third, 45:32), Simon Manlove, Ashaway (fourth, 46:26), Kevin Murphy, Pawcatuck (12th, 55:58) and Frank Williams, Bradford (13th, 55:59).
The next four local female finishers were Meriden Alge, Hopkinton (23rd, 1:02.54), Lori Iskander, Charlestown (28th, 1:06.45), Cheryl Konsavitch, North Stonington (38th, 1:15.28) and Lisa Menard-Manlove (40th, 1:16.11).
The race had 52 finishers.
The is the second year the Westerly Track & Athletic Club has conducted the race.
— Keith Kimberlin
