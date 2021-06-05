WESTERLY — Westerly senior Joey Guarnieri was a winner on the track and in sportsmanship Saturday at the RIIL Southern Division Championships.
A minute after winning the 100 in 11.19 seconds, Guarnieri noticed South Kingstown's Amini Rojee was ailing with a muscle pull on the track. He rushed to a nearby storage facility next to the bleachers to get a bag of ice for his fallen competitor. Now that's a gracious host.
"He beat me in the state indoor 300 meter race, but I chat with him and he's a good guy," Guarnieri said. "I was happy to help him out."
Guarnieri added a first in the 200 (22.73) to rank as Westerly's only double winner, leading the Bulldog boys to a fourth-place finish with 45 points.
South Kingstown scored 127 to edge North Kingstown's 116 for team honors among 10 scoring squads. Westerly and East Greenwich tied for fourth with 70. Divisional placers qualified for the state meet on June 26 at Brown University.
Considering track and field got off to a late start because of the special fall season (football and volleyball) in April, Guarnieri and most of his teammates were grateful to compete in any type of track season. COVID 19 canceled all 2020 spring sports and abbreviated 2021 indoor track.
"We've all been off for a while," Guarnieri said. "I play soccer too and indoor track. Spring got off to a little bit of a late start. I'd love my senior senior to be a normal year, but it's better than not having a season."
Guarnieri completed his day by anchoring Westerly's second place 4x400 relay along with Jake Serra, Tanner Kelly and Jake Delicato The foursome ran in 3:33.82.
While Guarnieri represented Westerly's boys' in the winners' circle, Rachel Federico was a surprise winner in the discus for Westerly's sole first place. Federico, a sophomore, bettered her personal best by 4 feet on her first throw to win in 98-10. She added a fifth in the triple jump (26-11).
"When I went out to retrieve the discus, I heard the official say 98-11," said Federico, niece of Westerly coach Dave Federico. "I asked, `Did you say 98?' I thought 'oh, my God.'"
Nick Discuillio, Westerly's throwing coach, said Federico exceeded expectations.
"We thought she'd place in the top six, but weren't expecting a win," he said. "She came through big-time."
Westerly's 4x400 relay, perhaps the program's signature event historically finished first. The team of Cillino, West, Bruno and Woycik finished first in 4:15.20 to close out the meet.
Westerly's girls placed fourth as a team among 10 scoring squads with 57 points. North Kingstown rolled with 182 points, well ahead of second-place South Kingstown (109).
Westerly received a second from its 4x100 relay of Ella Faubert, Summer Bruno, Nina Collino and Maim Woycik in 53.53. Woycik also was second in the 300 hurdles in 51.5.
Bulldog sophomore Kaya West was third in the 800 in 2:23.68 in an extremely fast race. East Greenwich's Reese Fadys ran a 2:15.43, smashing Westerly grad Randi Burr's Southern Division record of 2:23.24 set in 2018. Westerly's Jenna Burke was sixth in 2:31.62.
"The East Greenwich girl moved from New Jersey this year," Federico said. "Why couldn't the family set up shop in Westerly rather than East Greenwich? Kaya really ran a great time but the competition was fast."
Westerly's 4x800 relay of Burke, West, Anny Nyberg and Madison Corella placed third in 10:08. In the 400, Bruno was fourth in 1:02.05 and Cillino was fifth in 1:04.13.
In the boys competition, Westerly's Jake Serra was second in the 1,500 in 4:08.8. The 4x800 relay of Kelly, Nick Cozzolino, Delicato and Joe Murdock was second in 8:38. Cozzolino added a fourth in the 3,000 (9:31). Kelly and Cozzolino were third and fifth, respectively, in the 400 in 55.18 and 55.23.
In the boys long jump, Westerly received a third from Anthony Giola (19-8) and a fifth from J.P. Gencarella (19-2).
Divisional meets were held in Southern, Northern, Central and Eastern Divisions Saturday.
"Our numbers are down — they're down on most teams in the state," Federico said. "But for the few competitors that we have, we did pretty well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.