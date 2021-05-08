PROVIDENCE — Westerly High's 4x1,600 relay team placed second in the Division II race at the annual Knights of Columbus Relays at Conley Stadium on Saturday.
Jenna Burke, Kaya West, Madison Lorello and Mia Woycik combined for a time of 24:07.6.
Westerly took third in the Division III boys race. Tanner Kelly, Jake Serra, Nick Cozzolino and Jake Delicato finished in 19:43.60.
Westerly next hosts Chariho and Prout on Monday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
