WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished first in two events at the prestigious Glenn D. Loucks Games track and field meet on Saturday.
Mooney was first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.08, third fastest in the 55-year history of the event. Mooney also won the javelin with a throw of 186-11. His performance earned him the MVP award for the meet.
Ryan Gruczka placed 18th in the mile on Saturday in 4:19.74. Gruczka was 12th in the 800 (1:55.88) on Friday.
Mooney and Gruczka tied for second in the team standings with 20 points.
The Loucks Games feature about 3,000 athletes competing over three days.
Ram Invitational
OLD SAYBROOK — Anders Dahl placed second in the 800 at the Old Saybrook Running Ram Invitational on Friday night.
Dahl posted a time of 2:03.38. Landon Pelletier was fourth in the race (2:04.52). Hagen Drake finished seventh in the 300 hurdles (44.74).
Dylan Bowes placed eighth in the 110 hurdles (17.58) and eighth in the high jump (5-8).
The 4x100 relay team of Max De La Rosa, Cayden Trementozzi, Ethan Cabrera and Burt Corley finished sixth (49.10).
In the girls portion of the meet, Peyton Vanderstreet was third in the 3,200 (12:09.02) and Addison Labbe finished fifth in the 3,200 (12:20.92).
Labbe, Vanderstreet, Molly Mussselman and Madelyn deLaura finished fourth in the 4x800 (10:36.86).
— Keith Kimberlin
