NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stonington High senior Josh Mooney captured his second consecutive decathlon crown on Wednesday at Willowbrook Park.
Mooney finished with 6,680 points. Caleb Smith of Newton was second with 6,169 followed by Michael Johnston of Lewis Mills with 5,935.
His point total is third best in the country this season and third best in Connecticut since new scoring tables were established in 1983, according to the website therunningacademy.com.
Mooney, who is heading to the University of Connecticut to compete in the decathlon, won the title last season with 6,331 points.
Mooney had a 68-point lead on Smith after the first five events, but increased the lead on Wednesday.
Mooney won the 110 hurdles in 13.89 and the javelin (167-3) on the second day.
Mooney is the state record holder in the hurdles events and also won the race at the New England and Connecticut State Open meet.
He also won the javelin at the Open and finished second in the event at the New Englands.
Mooney placed second in discus (125-8), eighth in pole vault and 19th in the 1,500 (5:21.16). On the first day, Mooney won the 100 (10.91), was second in long jump (21-5½), third in shot put (39-11½), third in high jump and third in the 400 (50.47).
Mooney will be competing in the 110 hurdles and the javelin this weekend at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia.
— Keith Kimberlin
