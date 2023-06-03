PROVIDENCE — Sydney Haik and Rachel Federico earned All-State honors as the Westerly High girls finished 10th at the girls track and field state championships on Saturday.
Haik finished second in the 400 with a time of 59.55. Federico was third in the discus (114-7) and fifth in shot put (31-11.5). All-State honors are awarded to the top three finishers in each event by the track coaches association.
Westerly finished with 30 points. West Warwick won the meet with 67 and Cumberland was second with 58.
Calla Bruno, Summer Bruno, Ella Faubert and Haik placed second in the 4x400 relay (4:10.12).
Cali West, Sofia Cillino, Summer Bruno and Geena Falcone placed fifth in the 4x800 (10:16.87).
The top six finishers in each event qualified for the New England championships on Saturday in Bangor, Maine.
— Keith Kimberlin
