WEST HARTFORD — Westerly's Nicholas Celico finished first in the 5,000 meters during a Track is Back 2021 race Saturday at Hall High.
Celico finished with a personal-best time of 14:39.66. Brian Harvey was second in 14:50.24.
Celico ran track for the University of Rhode Island, graduating in 2020. He was an All-State track athlete and wrestler at Bishop Hendricken.
— Keith Kimberlin
