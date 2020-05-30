WESTERLY — For Derek Jacobs, the coronavirus pandemic has given him some downtime he might not have ordinarily had.
Just after the New England indoor track championships on Jan. 31, the University of Rhode Island junior came down with the flu and pneumonia.
How bad was it? He lost 15 pounds in three days.
"At the end of the indoor season, I just started feeling fully recovered," said Jacobs, a 2017 Westerly High graduate.
But along came the coronavirus, and that gave him the opportunity to return to 100%.
"It's almost a blessing. It gives me all this extra time to recover. Right now, I feel great," he said.
Jacobs had a good showing at New Englands, finishing with a throw of 51.075 feet in the shot put, not too far from his personal best of 51-8. He was was hoping to carry some of that momentum into the outdoor season and his best and favorite event, the discus. But the coronavirus had other plans — the season was canceled.
In 2017, Jacobs was the state champion in the discus at Westerly his senior year and placed fourth at New Englands.
During his freshman year at URI, he won the discus at the Atlantic-10 championships with a personal-best throw of 165-4.25. But since, Jacobs has failed to surpass that distance, something he had aspired to accomplish much sooner than now.
"That was the hope. But last year my throws coach had to have surgery," Jacobs said. "He was out of commission for a while. Without coaching, it remained tough."
Despite dealing with the flu and pneumonia, Jacob said he felt smooth in practice in both the discus and the shot put in training this spring for the outdoor season.
Throwing the discus is as much about form as is about strength.
"Technique is what separates you from strength," Jacobs said. "Ideally, you want both. In the circle, I want to keeping turning and have good posture through the circle and stay balanced. It's about rhythm, posture and position."
For now, Jacobs is training as best he can without access to the URI weight room, something he hopes will change soon.
"I'm not worried about regressing," he said. "I do have some weights at home, and I've been creative in my workouts. I've been lifting fallen-down trees in the woods."
Jacobs still has big goals in mind during his time at URI. He will still have two more outdoor seasons due to the pandemic taking this year away. Jacobs will graduate next spring, but the computer science major will pursue a master's degree.
"I definitely want the school record in the discus, 56.84 (meters, 186-5.7 feet)," Jacobs said. "That has been my goal even before college. I want to leave my mark on the team. That is what is driving me now.
"I love exercise and throwing is fun, relieves a lot of stress from classes. My best days throwing are when I have an exam the day before and I can finally relax and put all that energy into throwing."
Jacobs was the salutatorian of his senior class at Westerly and made the A-10 outdoor All-Academic team in 2019. Last summer, he was an intern at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, writing computer programs. He is now an intern at Raytheon Co. in Portsmouth. He hopes to work for the Department of Defense one day.
What advice would he give to an incoming freshmen at Westerly High?
"I would say give things a shot. Give it a month and if you really don't like it move on. You never know until you try it. That's how I came to throwing," Jacobs said. "I gave it a month and found, 'OK, this is good. I'm going to give it a shot.'"
