WESTERLY — Megan Albamonti has grown a lot during her time at the University of Delaware both as an athlete and as a person.
After missing her first year of competition for the school's track and field team due to the pandemic, she has made steady progress throwing the javelin.
And on June 8, Albamonti, a 2019 Westerly High graduate, achieved a signature moment in her career earning second-team All-America honors with a ninth place finish at the NCAA national championships in Austin, Texas.
She missed first team by just one position. Albamonti had failed to qualify for the nationals last season despite making the regionals.
Things were a little different this time around.
"It felt really good after not being able to make it last year and growing as a thrower and a track athlete since then," Albamonti said. "It wasn't first team, but it still felt good."
Alabamonti, a three-time Colonial Athletic Association champion, threw 178-8 on her first throw of the competition. It was her second best throw of the season and put her in the finals.
"I did the same thing at regionals. Going out and getting that first one and then adjusting from there was the plan," Albamonti said. "Getting in the top nine allowed me to get the finals and get three more throws.
"Being in that stadium [University of Texas] with all those people was cool."
Albamonti was the first javelin thrower at Delaware to qualify for the nationals. She holds the school record in the event at 183-0.
Albamonti graduated in May with a degree in physiology. She was named to the Academic All-District team selected by the College Sports Communicators in May.
She still has a year of eligibility remaining after missing her freshman year due to the pandemic.
She declined to take any questions about possibly competing again next spring.
Albamonti does hope to make a return trip to the USA Track & Field championships in Eugene, Oregon, starting July 6. She will be competing as a Delaware athlete.
"It looks now like I will qualify," Albamonti said.
Albamonti said she has made life-long friends during her time in college.
"My teammates are some of the greatest people I have ever met," Albamonti said. "I've met people that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. The people you meet along the way, there's no substitute for that."
Albamonti said she has benefited greatly from her time at Delaware.
"I feel like I've grown a lot and matured a lot as a person and in my throwing," Albamonti said. "My throws coach, coach Mel [Melanie Heslop], has helped me get over mental blocks and helped set me up for my future and I am grateful for that."
Albamonti did not starting throwing the javelin until her junior year of high school. She finished first in the event at the state meet that season and second as a senior. She is still relatively new to the sport.
Even though Albamonti declined to be specific about her future plans it appears she is not done throwing.
"I think it's something I'm going to try and do while I can," Albamonti said. "It's a gift that has been given and I hope to use it until it can't be used. I'm still relatively new, I still have so much to learn."
