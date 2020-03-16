WESTERLY — Megan Albamonti was walking to the Delaware Field House at the University of Delaware on Friday when she got the news via email.
"Upon reading the first sentence that the season was postponed, it kind of crushed me," said Albamonti, a freshman for the Blue Hens women's track and field team.
Albamonti, a state champion in the javelin during her time at Westerly High, was eight days away from her first collegiate meet in the event at the University of Pennsylvania when she learned the coronavirus threat had taken that away.
Albamonti has been training hard since she arrived in Newark, Del.
In the fall, she practiced five days a week and lifted weights five days a week. By January, the weightlifting was reduced to two days per week, but she still practiced for five days developing and improving her technique.
As the weather improved, some workouts were outside. Finally, Albamonti's long-awaited and much anticipated opportunity to compete was at hand.
"I have been training for seventh months and I had pretty high hopes for myself. I wanted to prove to my coaches that I deserved to go to meets and that I deserved to be here," she said.
Albamonti threw 139-10 during her time at Westerly High and she has her sights set on the Delaware school record of 146-11.
"I had high hopes to break that," Albamonti said. "This is really uncharted water for everybody involved. None of us understands what is going to happen. We are all trying to wrap our heads around it. A part of us has been taken away."
Albamonti first learned on Wednesday that classes would be canceled the rest of the week. During a meeting on Thursday, athletes were told the season was postponed and that the situation would be reevaluated on March 23.
"At that point only the Ivy Leagues had canceled so we were hopeful," Albamonti said.
But then a slew of cancellations flooded the sports world, and Delaware became a part of that.
"By Friday, I knew A, I was going home, B, my season was canceled, and C, my housing was being closed," Albamonti said.
Her father, Tom, picked her up Friday and they arrived in Westerly later that night. She will continue with classes online for the remainder of the school year. She expects to have four more years of eligibility remaining and be a redshirt freshman next season.
Albamonti said she has made the adjustment to a Division I sport and the academic life of college. She is majoring in exercise science and is a pre-med student. She plans to be an orthopedic surgeon.
She said the team atmosphere has been similar to her experiences at Westerly High, where she was All-State in four sports.
"We have a really good group of senior leaders that took in the freshmen," Albamonti said.
Despite the setback and with nearly a full year of work ahead of her, Albamonti is not deterred.
"I am not going to stop training. This is just a little rough patch for now. I will keep training, lifting and keep myself in shape," Albamonti said. "Right now, it's hard, but this is going to give me the motivation to be even stronger."
