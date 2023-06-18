PHILADELPHIA — Stonington High’s Josh Mooney capped a sensational month by winning the New Balance Nationals 110 meter hurdles race on Sunday establishing a state record in the process.
Mooney finished with a time of 13.48 to earn the national championship and All-America honors. Mooney was also 16th in the javelin (176-4).
Mooney has been a force in the postseason. Earlier this week, he captured the state decathlon championship for the second consecutive season.
Mooney won the 110 hurdles at the New England championships establishing a meet record. He was second in the javelin.
At the State Open meet, he broke the state record for the 110 hurdles and also won the javelin and 300 hurdles.
Mooney won the same three events at the Class M meet and had meet records in both hurdles races.
Mooney started his postseason success winning the same three events at the ECC championships and also broke a decades old record in the 300 hurdles.
On Sunday, Ryan Gruczka was seventh in the rising stars mile with a personal-best time of 4:17.62.
He was 31st in the 800 (1:56.66).
Gruczka, Cayyden Trementozzi, Landon Pelletier and Quinn Felderman finished 14th in the rising stars sprint medley relay in 3:35.70.
