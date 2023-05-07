MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney and Ryan Gruczka improved their own school records at the Middletown Invite track and field meet on Saturday.
Mooney had a time of 13.87 in the 110 hurdles in the preliminary round improving his own school mark and breaking the meet record of 14.11 previously held by NFA's Myles Bradley. Mooney won the event with a time of 14.14.
Gruczka finished second in the 1,600 in 4:17.75 breaking the previous school record he held.
Mooney also won the javelin (175-9). Stonington's 4x400 relay team of Mooney, Quinn Felderman, Anders Dahl and Gruczka finished fourth in 3:30.04.
— Keith Kimberlin
