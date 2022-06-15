NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney spent most of the outdoor track season preparing for the past two days at Willow Brook Park.
When the moment came, he was ready.
Mooney compiled 6,331 points, ranking him in the top 10 in the country, and won the state decathlon on Wednesday. The total points was a school record.
"During the dual meets, he competed in the decathlon events. We put him in his specialty events, the [110] hurdles and the javelin, at the invitationals and bigger meets," Stonington coach Ben Bowne said. "Practice wise you have to put in a lot more work.
"When the sprinters went to work on weights the decathletes [Mooney and Phoenix Glaza] would go with the throwers. They would lift after practice."
Mooney, a junior who finished second in the decathlon last season, was glad to see his preparation pay dividends.
"It's been a goal of mine for a year," Mooney said. "A lot of work went into this and it's nice to see it pay off. I don't do this to prove anything. I really enjoy it. I really just like practicing for all the events and getting ready to compete."
Mooney held a narrow lead after the first five events on Tuesday with 3,376 points. Michael Johnson of Lewis Mill was second with 3,245, a difference of 131 points.
The two have raced four times in the 110 hurdles in the past month. Johnson beat Mooney at the Class M meet. Mooney returned the favor at the State Open. Johnson edged Mooney for the New England title.
On Wednesday, Mooney earned the win in the race with a time of 14.26 and Johnson was right behind in 14.27, a difference of 0.01 seconds.
"I don't think I went in wanting to win. I wanted a good time and I knew with him in the race I would get one," Mooney said.
Mooney was third in the discus (118-3), ninth in pole vault (10-6), second in javelin (161-0) and 21st in the 1,500 (5:20.41).
Johnson finished second in the competition with 5,941 points.
Shane Smith won the decathlon for Stonington in 2018 with 5,791 points, the previous school record. He was at Wednesday's competition.
"It was hot up here. I didn't compete and I feel terrible. It was absolutely grueling. It very impressive what he did," Bowne said. "You could see it wearing on him. He did a good job of taking care of himself with nutrition, hydration and finding shade. Shane helped with that."
Mooney was more that satisfied with his performance.
"It's feels great," Mooney said. "I love the process, but it's good to be done."
Glaza finished 26th with 4,444 points. He was sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.32), 18th in the discus (76-5), 19th in the javelin (109-6) and 28th in the 1,500 (5:33.80). Glaza did not clear the minimum height in the pole vault.
— Keith Kimberlin
