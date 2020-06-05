STONINGTON — Growing up, Justin McKenna spent the springtime playing baseball.
But that all changed when he got to Stonington High.
"It was freshman year. A couple of my buddies wanted me to go out for track. I did it and fell in love with it," McKenna said. "I just loved being in a race. And coach [Ben] Bowne and coach [Jeff] Parkinson make it such a family."
McKenna, a senior, will now continue his career at Central Connecticut State University, where he will join former teammate Cam Whalen.
McKenna runs the 100, 200 and competes in the triple jump. During his sophomore year, he jumped 22-0 in the long jump and finished fourth at the ECC outdoor championships. He was eighth in the Class M meet at 21-2¾.
But an injury slowed his jumping career.
"It was the second day of football practice in my junior year. I was running a sweep and went to cut back and the knee just went," McKenna said.
The injury was a torn ACL ligament.
McKenna did compete during the outdoor season as a junior, but did not do any jumping. He was hoping to return to jumping this season before the coronavirus pandemic struck and canceled things.
"I was hoping to definitely be a top three competitor in the ECC and Class M for the 100, 200 and long jump," McKenna said. "That was my goal. I was heartbroken, to say the least, that we didn't have a season. That's what I thought about all year. I was going to have some fun."
McKenna also plays basketball, and intensity is a trademark of his style of play. He brings that same intensity to the track, but in a different way.
"In a sense they are the same because you are intense in both. But in track you get right on the line and you go. In basketball, you have to channel it," he said. "You have to recognize what position your team is in and you have to have more of an understanding of the situation. In basketball, you have to pick your battles. Basketball was something to have fun with. It drove me crazy sometimes in those games because I wanted to win so bad."
McKenna plans to major in business or sociology. He expects to run sprints in college, but could also be a jumper.
"The coach was definitely interested in my jumps, but two years [since competing] is a long time ago," McKenna said. "I will see when I get there."
In addition to missing out on his final season of track, McKenna and his classmates are experiencing a different senior year.
"It's been quite difficult," he said. "All of us are going through it. It's a year for the ages. A lot of things are changing and evolving. But our generation is full of brave, smart kids that would like to live a good life and live in a good, clean world.
"But missing out on the social interaction does stink. I'm missing everybody, and missing out on the traditional goodbye is tough."
What advice would McKenna give to an incoming freshman?
"I would definitely say don't care what anyone else thinks. You are always going to be you. You are always in control and responsible for you. And always work hard; nothing is handed to you."
