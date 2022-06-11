NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Westerly High's Jake Serra finished 13th in the 800 at the New England track and field championship meet on Saturday at Willow Brook Park.
Serra turned in a time of 1:57.64. The 4x800 relay team of Serra, Jake Delicato, Joey Murdock and Matt Morrone finished 10th (8:12.68).
Westerly's 4x400 relay team of Robbie Wade, Serra, Joe Flood and Delicao finished 16th (3:30.10).
Kaya West was 18th in the girls 800 (2:21.47), and Mia Woycik was 23rd in the 300 hurdles (50.17).
Ella Faubert, Summer Bruno, Kaya West and Woycik finished 17th in the 4x400 (4:11.38)
The 4x800 relay team of Mikayla Sousa, Cali West, Kaya West and Sofia Cillino placed 21st (10:7.71).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.